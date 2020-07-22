All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 21710 N Werrington Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
21710 N Werrington Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21710 N Werrington Way

21710 N Werrington Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

21710 N Werrington Way, Harris County, TX 77073

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
garage
The Northam floorplan is a beautiful one story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open floor plan with spacious family room, view from kitchen to family and dining room, great for gatherings. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21710 N Werrington Way have any available units?
21710 N Werrington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 21710 N Werrington Way currently offering any rent specials?
21710 N Werrington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21710 N Werrington Way pet-friendly?
No, 21710 N Werrington Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 21710 N Werrington Way offer parking?
Yes, 21710 N Werrington Way offers parking.
Does 21710 N Werrington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21710 N Werrington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21710 N Werrington Way have a pool?
No, 21710 N Werrington Way does not have a pool.
Does 21710 N Werrington Way have accessible units?
No, 21710 N Werrington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21710 N Werrington Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21710 N Werrington Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 21710 N Werrington Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 21710 N Werrington Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pines at Humble Park
412 S Bender Ave
Humble, TX 77338
Orleans at Fannin Station
1818 Fannin Speedway
Houston, TX 77045
Crossings at Berkley Square
5900 North Braeswood Boulevard
Houston, TX 77074
Plaza at Westchase
2601 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
36sixty
3660 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77046
Domain West
611 Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77079
Rockridge Square
17715 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Pelican Pointe
6009 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77081

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine