21642 Manitou Falls Lane

Amenities

recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Well kept 4 bedroom home in a great neighborhood. This home features a huge formal area in front, kitchen/breakfast area is completely open to family room. Nice size master with private updated bathroom. 4th bedroom could be study or maybe a nursery. Other bedrooms and bath are good size. Recently painted, carpet cleaned, tile flooring in kitchen/breakfast, baths and utility area. Fridge can stay! If you are looking for a spacious one story, this is a good one! Nice landscaping!

