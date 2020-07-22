All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 21619 Slippery Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
21619 Slippery Creek Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

21619 Slippery Creek Lane

21619 Slippery Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

21619 Slippery Creek Lane, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,622 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5488708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21619 Slippery Creek Lane have any available units?
21619 Slippery Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 21619 Slippery Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21619 Slippery Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21619 Slippery Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21619 Slippery Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 21619 Slippery Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 21619 Slippery Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 21619 Slippery Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21619 Slippery Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21619 Slippery Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 21619 Slippery Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 21619 Slippery Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 21619 Slippery Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21619 Slippery Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 21619 Slippery Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21619 Slippery Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21619 Slippery Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Driscoll Place
1303 Gears Rd
Houston, TX 77067
Lakeside
9550 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Elan Memorial Park
920 Westcott St
Houston, TX 77007
San Antigua
15300 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Abbey at Briargrove Park, The
1202 Seagler Rd
Houston, TX 77042
Abbey at Spring Town Center
21801 Northcrest Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Stoney Brook Apartments
2717 Stoney Brook Dr
Houston, TX 77063
City Chase
2475 Gray Falls Dr
Houston, TX 77077

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine