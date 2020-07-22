All apartments in Harris County
Harris County, TX
21407 Park Downe Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21407 Park Downe Lane

21407 Park Downe Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21407 Park Downe Lane, Harris County, TX 77450
Memorial Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath, 2,919 sf home is located in Katy, TX. This home features beautiful hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with granite countertops, all black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard with a pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 to schedule a Self-Tour or Apply Online at www.firstkeyhomes.com.Up to three pets are allowed per home; a $250 pet fee per pet will apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21407 Park Downe Lane have any available units?
21407 Park Downe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 21407 Park Downe Lane have?
Some of 21407 Park Downe Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21407 Park Downe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21407 Park Downe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21407 Park Downe Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 21407 Park Downe Lane is pet friendly.
Does 21407 Park Downe Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21407 Park Downe Lane offers parking.
Does 21407 Park Downe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21407 Park Downe Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21407 Park Downe Lane have a pool?
Yes, 21407 Park Downe Lane has a pool.
Does 21407 Park Downe Lane have accessible units?
No, 21407 Park Downe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21407 Park Downe Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 21407 Park Downe Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21407 Park Downe Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21407 Park Downe Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
