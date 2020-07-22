All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 21402 Doral Rose Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
21402 Doral Rose Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21402 Doral Rose Ln

21402 Doral Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

21402 Doral Rose Lane, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedrooms 2 bath one story single family home. Well-kept corner property in a desirable Katy neighbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21402 Doral Rose Ln have any available units?
21402 Doral Rose Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 21402 Doral Rose Ln currently offering any rent specials?
21402 Doral Rose Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21402 Doral Rose Ln pet-friendly?
No, 21402 Doral Rose Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 21402 Doral Rose Ln offer parking?
No, 21402 Doral Rose Ln does not offer parking.
Does 21402 Doral Rose Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21402 Doral Rose Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21402 Doral Rose Ln have a pool?
No, 21402 Doral Rose Ln does not have a pool.
Does 21402 Doral Rose Ln have accessible units?
No, 21402 Doral Rose Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 21402 Doral Rose Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 21402 Doral Rose Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21402 Doral Rose Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 21402 Doral Rose Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Windmill Lakes
10280 Windmill Lakes Blvd
Houston, TX 77075
Savoy Manor Apartments
5915 Flintlock Rd
Houston, TX 77040
High Point Uptown
807 S Post Oak Ln
Houston, TX 77056
Briar Court
11250 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Trails at Eldridge Parkway
10000 N Eldridge Pky
Houston, TX 77065
Palms on Westheimer
6425 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77057
Sawyer Heights Lofts
2424 Sawyer Heights St
Houston, TX 77007
The Landings at Steeplechase
11150 Steeplepark Dr
Houston, TX 77065

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine