Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21402 Doral Rose Ln
21402 Doral Rose Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
21402 Doral Rose Lane, Harris County, TX 77449
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedrooms 2 bath one story single family home. Well-kept corner property in a desirable Katy neighbor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21402 Doral Rose Ln have any available units?
21402 Doral Rose Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 21402 Doral Rose Ln currently offering any rent specials?
21402 Doral Rose Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21402 Doral Rose Ln pet-friendly?
No, 21402 Doral Rose Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 21402 Doral Rose Ln offer parking?
No, 21402 Doral Rose Ln does not offer parking.
Does 21402 Doral Rose Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21402 Doral Rose Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21402 Doral Rose Ln have a pool?
No, 21402 Doral Rose Ln does not have a pool.
Does 21402 Doral Rose Ln have accessible units?
No, 21402 Doral Rose Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 21402 Doral Rose Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 21402 Doral Rose Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21402 Doral Rose Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 21402 Doral Rose Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
