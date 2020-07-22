All apartments in Harris County
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:11 AM

21339 Pine Monte Ridge

21339 Pine Monte Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Location

21339 Pine Monte Ridge Ln, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
This 1,302 sq ft 1 story home boasts 9 ft ceilings and has 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths. The master bath has 42 inch tub and shower combo to maximize space. You can entertain your family and friends out in your patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21339 Pine Monte Ridge have any available units?
21339 Pine Monte Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 21339 Pine Monte Ridge have?
Some of 21339 Pine Monte Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21339 Pine Monte Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
21339 Pine Monte Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21339 Pine Monte Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 21339 Pine Monte Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 21339 Pine Monte Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 21339 Pine Monte Ridge offers parking.
Does 21339 Pine Monte Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21339 Pine Monte Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21339 Pine Monte Ridge have a pool?
No, 21339 Pine Monte Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 21339 Pine Monte Ridge have accessible units?
No, 21339 Pine Monte Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 21339 Pine Monte Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21339 Pine Monte Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 21339 Pine Monte Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 21339 Pine Monte Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
