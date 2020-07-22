21339 Pine Monte Ridge Ln, Harris County, TX 77449
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 1,302 sq ft 1 story home boasts 9 ft ceilings and has 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths. The master bath has 42 inch tub and shower combo to maximize space. You can entertain your family and friends out in your patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
