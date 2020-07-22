This beautiful 3bd-2.5ba-2ga home in Humble has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21331 Claretfield Court have any available units?
21331 Claretfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 21331 Claretfield Court have?
Some of 21331 Claretfield Court's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21331 Claretfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
21331 Claretfield Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21331 Claretfield Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 21331 Claretfield Court is pet friendly.
Does 21331 Claretfield Court offer parking?
No, 21331 Claretfield Court does not offer parking.
Does 21331 Claretfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21331 Claretfield Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21331 Claretfield Court have a pool?
No, 21331 Claretfield Court does not have a pool.
Does 21331 Claretfield Court have accessible units?
No, 21331 Claretfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 21331 Claretfield Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 21331 Claretfield Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21331 Claretfield Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21331 Claretfield Court has units with air conditioning.