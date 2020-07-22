All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:05 PM

21331 Claretfield Court

21331 Claretfield Court · No Longer Available
21331 Claretfield Court, Harris County, TX 77338

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2.5ba-2ga home in Humble has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

