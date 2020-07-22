Rent Calculator
2126 Wigmaker Drive
2126 Wigmaker Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2126 Wigmaker Drive, Harris County, TX 77493
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom home on a corner lot in the Williamsburg Parish Subdivision. Laminate and tile flooring throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2126 Wigmaker Drive have any available units?
2126 Wigmaker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 2126 Wigmaker Drive have?
Some of 2126 Wigmaker Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2126 Wigmaker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2126 Wigmaker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 Wigmaker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2126 Wigmaker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 2126 Wigmaker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2126 Wigmaker Drive offers parking.
Does 2126 Wigmaker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2126 Wigmaker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 Wigmaker Drive have a pool?
No, 2126 Wigmaker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2126 Wigmaker Drive have accessible units?
No, 2126 Wigmaker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 Wigmaker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2126 Wigmaker Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2126 Wigmaker Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2126 Wigmaker Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
