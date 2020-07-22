All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 21114 Southern Colony Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
21114 Southern Colony Court
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:25 AM

21114 Southern Colony Court

21114 Southern Colony Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

21114 Southern Colony Court, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,624 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5686236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21114 Southern Colony Court have any available units?
21114 Southern Colony Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 21114 Southern Colony Court have?
Some of 21114 Southern Colony Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21114 Southern Colony Court currently offering any rent specials?
21114 Southern Colony Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21114 Southern Colony Court pet-friendly?
No, 21114 Southern Colony Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 21114 Southern Colony Court offer parking?
Yes, 21114 Southern Colony Court offers parking.
Does 21114 Southern Colony Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21114 Southern Colony Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21114 Southern Colony Court have a pool?
Yes, 21114 Southern Colony Court has a pool.
Does 21114 Southern Colony Court have accessible units?
No, 21114 Southern Colony Court does not have accessible units.
Does 21114 Southern Colony Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21114 Southern Colony Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 21114 Southern Colony Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21114 Southern Colony Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Smart Living on Cullen
13555 Cullen Boulevard
Houston, TX 77047
The Morgan
2401 Westridge Street
Houston, TX 77054
High Point Uptown
807 S Post Oak Ln
Houston, TX 77056
Income Restricted - Zollie Scales Manor
4001 Corder St
Houston, TX 77021
Rollingwood
670 Maxey Rd
Houston, TX 77013
Abbey at Jones Road
10802 Greencreek Dr
Houston, TX 77070
The Villages at Louetta
5015 Louetta Rd
Houston, TX 77379
Elm Creek Apartments
2911 Sycamore Springs Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine