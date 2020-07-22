All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 21110 Linden Hills Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
21110 Linden Hills Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21110 Linden Hills Lane

21110 Linden Hills Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

21110 Linden Hills Lane, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,000 sf home is located in Humble, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21110 Linden Hills Lane have any available units?
21110 Linden Hills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 21110 Linden Hills Lane have?
Some of 21110 Linden Hills Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21110 Linden Hills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21110 Linden Hills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21110 Linden Hills Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 21110 Linden Hills Lane is pet friendly.
Does 21110 Linden Hills Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21110 Linden Hills Lane offers parking.
Does 21110 Linden Hills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21110 Linden Hills Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21110 Linden Hills Lane have a pool?
No, 21110 Linden Hills Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21110 Linden Hills Lane have accessible units?
No, 21110 Linden Hills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21110 Linden Hills Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 21110 Linden Hills Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21110 Linden Hills Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21110 Linden Hills Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
1502 Partnership Way
Houston, TX 77449
3618 Garrott St
3618 Garrott St
Houston, TX 77006
Bay Park
3520 Nasa Pkwy
Seabrook, TX 77586
Brandon Oaks Apartments
11111 Saathoff Dr
Jersey Village, TX 77429
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St
La Porte, TX 77571
Tuscany Park Apartments
1901 Augusta Drive
Houston, TX 77057
1820 Binz
1820 Binz Street
Houston, TX 77004
Cortland Halstead
4620 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine