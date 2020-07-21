All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21110 Covington Bridge Lane

21110 Covington Bridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

21110 Covington Bridge Dr, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21110 Covington Bridge Lane have any available units?
21110 Covington Bridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 21110 Covington Bridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21110 Covington Bridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21110 Covington Bridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 21110 Covington Bridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 21110 Covington Bridge Lane offer parking?
No, 21110 Covington Bridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 21110 Covington Bridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21110 Covington Bridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21110 Covington Bridge Lane have a pool?
No, 21110 Covington Bridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21110 Covington Bridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 21110 Covington Bridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21110 Covington Bridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 21110 Covington Bridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21110 Covington Bridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21110 Covington Bridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
