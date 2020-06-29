All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 21107 Escala Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
21107 Escala Dr
Last updated December 18 2019 at 3:28 PM

21107 Escala Dr

21107 Escala Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

21107 Escala Drive, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21107 Escala Dr have any available units?
21107 Escala Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 21107 Escala Dr have?
Some of 21107 Escala Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21107 Escala Dr currently offering any rent specials?
21107 Escala Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21107 Escala Dr pet-friendly?
No, 21107 Escala Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 21107 Escala Dr offer parking?
Yes, 21107 Escala Dr offers parking.
Does 21107 Escala Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21107 Escala Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21107 Escala Dr have a pool?
No, 21107 Escala Dr does not have a pool.
Does 21107 Escala Dr have accessible units?
No, 21107 Escala Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 21107 Escala Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21107 Escala Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 21107 Escala Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 21107 Escala Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Champions Woods Apartments
6830 Champions Plaza Dr
Houston, TX 77069
Alice Street Apts
3645 Alice St
Houston, TX 77021
Trails at City Park
2201 W Orem Dr
Houston, TX 77047
Live Oak
851 Threadneedle St
Houston, TX 77079
Falls of Maplewood
9600 Glenfield Ct
Houston, TX 77096
Hanover Montrose
3400 Montrose Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Olympus Katy Ranch
24929 Katy Ranch Rd
Houston, TX 77494
WaterWall
2801 Waterwall Dr
Houston, TX 77056

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine