Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:14 PM

21106 Scenic Bluff Lane

21106 Scenic Bluff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21106 Scenic Bluff Lane, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Humble, Tx . It offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2,030 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21106 Scenic Bluff Lane have any available units?
21106 Scenic Bluff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 21106 Scenic Bluff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21106 Scenic Bluff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21106 Scenic Bluff Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 21106 Scenic Bluff Lane is pet friendly.
Does 21106 Scenic Bluff Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21106 Scenic Bluff Lane offers parking.
Does 21106 Scenic Bluff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21106 Scenic Bluff Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21106 Scenic Bluff Lane have a pool?
No, 21106 Scenic Bluff Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21106 Scenic Bluff Lane have accessible units?
No, 21106 Scenic Bluff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21106 Scenic Bluff Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 21106 Scenic Bluff Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21106 Scenic Bluff Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21106 Scenic Bluff Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
