All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 21035 Carmel Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
21035 Carmel Valley Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:01 AM

21035 Carmel Valley Drive

21035 Carmel Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

21035 Carmel Valley Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Two-Story Brick Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,431 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is a

(RLNE5512241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21035 Carmel Valley Drive have any available units?
21035 Carmel Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 21035 Carmel Valley Drive have?
Some of 21035 Carmel Valley Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21035 Carmel Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21035 Carmel Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21035 Carmel Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21035 Carmel Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 21035 Carmel Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21035 Carmel Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 21035 Carmel Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21035 Carmel Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21035 Carmel Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21035 Carmel Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 21035 Carmel Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 21035 Carmel Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21035 Carmel Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21035 Carmel Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21035 Carmel Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21035 Carmel Valley Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tuscany Lane Apartments
2001 South Voss Road
Houston, TX 77057
Copperfield Apartments
8255 Sunbury Ln
Houston, TX 77095
Mayfair Park
7450 N Shepherd Dr
Houston, TX 77091
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr
Humble, TX 77338
Redwood Gardens Apartment Homes
910 Redwood St
Houston, TX 77023
Estancia San Miguel
13330 West Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Park Falls
19321 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Alta West Gray
299 West Gray Street
Houston, TX 77019

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine