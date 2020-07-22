All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 21031 Roxette Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
21031 Roxette Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21031 Roxette Court

21031 Roxette Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

21031 Roxette Court, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,182 sf home is located in Humble, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21031 Roxette Court have any available units?
21031 Roxette Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 21031 Roxette Court have?
Some of 21031 Roxette Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21031 Roxette Court currently offering any rent specials?
21031 Roxette Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21031 Roxette Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 21031 Roxette Court is pet friendly.
Does 21031 Roxette Court offer parking?
Yes, 21031 Roxette Court offers parking.
Does 21031 Roxette Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21031 Roxette Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21031 Roxette Court have a pool?
No, 21031 Roxette Court does not have a pool.
Does 21031 Roxette Court have accessible units?
No, 21031 Roxette Court does not have accessible units.
Does 21031 Roxette Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 21031 Roxette Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21031 Roxette Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 21031 Roxette Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Hermann Park
6301 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77021
Terracita
801 Allen Genoa Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Highland
6969 Hollister St
Houston, TX 77040
Central Park
3230 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77042
Monarch Medical Center
8380 El Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
Stoney Brook Apartments
2717 Stoney Brook Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Hollister Place
6565 Hollister St
Houston, TX 77040
The Dacoma
3900 Dacoma Street
Houston, TX 77092

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine