21026 Settlers Valley Drive, Harris County, TX 77449
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute 3/2 conveniently located in Settlers Village. Large living room with gas fireplace. Practical galley kitchen with plenty of work space. Refrigerator included. In house laundry room. Fresh paint throughout. New HVAC. Recent roof. Large back yard. Quiet street in an established neighborhood. Super easy access to 99.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21026 Settlers Valley Drive have any available units?
21026 Settlers Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 21026 Settlers Valley Drive have?
Some of 21026 Settlers Valley Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21026 Settlers Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21026 Settlers Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.