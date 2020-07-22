21026 Settlers Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Cute 3/2 conveniently located in Settlers Village. Large living room with gas fireplace. Practical galley kitchen with plenty of work space. Refrigerator included. In house laundry room. Fresh paint throughout. New HVAC. Recent roof. Large back yard. Quiet street in an established neighborhood. Super easy access to 99.