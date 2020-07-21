All apartments in Harris County
Last updated July 30 2019 at 5:55 PM

20918 Kirkland Woods Drive

20918 Kirkland Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20918 Kirkland Woods Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major energy efficient appliances and ample cabinet space. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20918 Kirkland Woods Drive have any available units?
20918 Kirkland Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 20918 Kirkland Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20918 Kirkland Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20918 Kirkland Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20918 Kirkland Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20918 Kirkland Woods Drive offer parking?
No, 20918 Kirkland Woods Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20918 Kirkland Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20918 Kirkland Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20918 Kirkland Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 20918 Kirkland Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20918 Kirkland Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 20918 Kirkland Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20918 Kirkland Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20918 Kirkland Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20918 Kirkland Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20918 Kirkland Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
