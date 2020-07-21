All apartments in Harris County
Last updated July 25 2019 at 2:53 PM

20915 Clay Landing Lane

No Longer Available
20915 Clay Landing Lane, Harris County, TX 77449

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 20915 Clay Landing Lane have any available units?
20915 Clay Landing Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 20915 Clay Landing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20915 Clay Landing Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20915 Clay Landing Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 20915 Clay Landing Lane is pet friendly.
Does 20915 Clay Landing Lane offer parking?
No, 20915 Clay Landing Lane does not offer parking.
Does 20915 Clay Landing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20915 Clay Landing Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20915 Clay Landing Lane have a pool?
No, 20915 Clay Landing Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20915 Clay Landing Lane have accessible units?
No, 20915 Clay Landing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20915 Clay Landing Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 20915 Clay Landing Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20915 Clay Landing Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20915 Clay Landing Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
