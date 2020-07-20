All apartments in Harris County
20907 Sweet Blossom Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20907 Sweet Blossom Lane

20907 Sweet Blossom Ln · No Longer Available
Location

20907 Sweet Blossom Ln, Harris County, TX 77375

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in - appliances scheduled to be installed upon move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20907 Sweet Blossom Lane have any available units?
20907 Sweet Blossom Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 20907 Sweet Blossom Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20907 Sweet Blossom Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20907 Sweet Blossom Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 20907 Sweet Blossom Lane is pet friendly.
Does 20907 Sweet Blossom Lane offer parking?
No, 20907 Sweet Blossom Lane does not offer parking.
Does 20907 Sweet Blossom Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20907 Sweet Blossom Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20907 Sweet Blossom Lane have a pool?
No, 20907 Sweet Blossom Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20907 Sweet Blossom Lane have accessible units?
No, 20907 Sweet Blossom Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20907 Sweet Blossom Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 20907 Sweet Blossom Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20907 Sweet Blossom Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20907 Sweet Blossom Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
