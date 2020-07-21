All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 20814 Kerby Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
20814 Kerby Place
Last updated May 23 2019 at 3:48 AM

20814 Kerby Place

20814 Kerby Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

20814 Kerby Place, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20814 Kerby Place have any available units?
20814 Kerby Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 20814 Kerby Place currently offering any rent specials?
20814 Kerby Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20814 Kerby Place pet-friendly?
No, 20814 Kerby Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 20814 Kerby Place offer parking?
No, 20814 Kerby Place does not offer parking.
Does 20814 Kerby Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20814 Kerby Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20814 Kerby Place have a pool?
No, 20814 Kerby Place does not have a pool.
Does 20814 Kerby Place have accessible units?
No, 20814 Kerby Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20814 Kerby Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 20814 Kerby Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20814 Kerby Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 20814 Kerby Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Park of Westchase
9801 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Hardy Oaks
915 Tidwell Rd
Houston, TX 77022
Park On Burke
4747 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Bayou on the Bend
5201 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007
2929 Weslayan
2929 Weslayan St
Houston, TX 77027
Émile Apartments
4200 Cypress Creek Pkwy
Houston, TX 77068
219 W Alabama
219 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77006
Windsor Memorial
3131 Memorial Ct
Houston, TX 77007

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine