20814 Kerby Place
Last updated May 23 2019 at 3:48 AM
20814 Kerby Place
Location
20814 Kerby Place, Harris County, TX 77433
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20814 Kerby Place have any available units?
20814 Kerby Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 20814 Kerby Place currently offering any rent specials?
20814 Kerby Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20814 Kerby Place pet-friendly?
No, 20814 Kerby Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 20814 Kerby Place offer parking?
No, 20814 Kerby Place does not offer parking.
Does 20814 Kerby Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20814 Kerby Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20814 Kerby Place have a pool?
No, 20814 Kerby Place does not have a pool.
Does 20814 Kerby Place have accessible units?
No, 20814 Kerby Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20814 Kerby Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 20814 Kerby Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20814 Kerby Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 20814 Kerby Place does not have units with air conditioning.
