20723 Tealbrook Dr
Last updated June 22 2019 at 7:05 AM
20723 Tealbrook Dr
20723 Tealbrook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
20723 Tealbrook Drive, Harris County, TX 77433
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$1795-large 4 bed/3bath in the heart of old town within walking distance of school in cypress tx 77433. hardword floord and island kitchen. Must see
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20723 Tealbrook Dr have any available units?
20723 Tealbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 20723 Tealbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20723 Tealbrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20723 Tealbrook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 20723 Tealbrook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 20723 Tealbrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20723 Tealbrook Dr offers parking.
Does 20723 Tealbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20723 Tealbrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20723 Tealbrook Dr have a pool?
No, 20723 Tealbrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 20723 Tealbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 20723 Tealbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20723 Tealbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20723 Tealbrook Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 20723 Tealbrook Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20723 Tealbrook Dr has units with air conditioning.
