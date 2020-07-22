Rent Calculator
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:21 PM
20607 Laurel Rain Court
20607 Laurel Rain Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
20607 Laurel Rain Court, Harris County, TX 77449
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20607 Laurel Rain Court have any available units?
20607 Laurel Rain Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 20607 Laurel Rain Court currently offering any rent specials?
20607 Laurel Rain Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20607 Laurel Rain Court pet-friendly?
No, 20607 Laurel Rain Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 20607 Laurel Rain Court offer parking?
Yes, 20607 Laurel Rain Court offers parking.
Does 20607 Laurel Rain Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20607 Laurel Rain Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20607 Laurel Rain Court have a pool?
No, 20607 Laurel Rain Court does not have a pool.
Does 20607 Laurel Rain Court have accessible units?
No, 20607 Laurel Rain Court does not have accessible units.
Does 20607 Laurel Rain Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20607 Laurel Rain Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 20607 Laurel Rain Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 20607 Laurel Rain Court does not have units with air conditioning.
