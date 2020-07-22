Rent Calculator
Harris County, TX
20531 Rio Villa Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:43 PM
20531 Rio Villa Drive
20531 Rio Villa Drive, Harris County, TX 77049
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Newly remodeled river view home! Beautiful property located off Rio Villa. Spacious living room. Large patio with a gorgeous river view. Call to schedule your private showing!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20531 Rio Villa Drive have any available units?
20531 Rio Villa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 20531 Rio Villa Drive have?
Some of 20531 Rio Villa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20531 Rio Villa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20531 Rio Villa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20531 Rio Villa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20531 Rio Villa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 20531 Rio Villa Drive offer parking?
No, 20531 Rio Villa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20531 Rio Villa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20531 Rio Villa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20531 Rio Villa Drive have a pool?
No, 20531 Rio Villa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20531 Rio Villa Drive have accessible units?
No, 20531 Rio Villa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20531 Rio Villa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20531 Rio Villa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20531 Rio Villa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20531 Rio Villa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
