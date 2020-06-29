All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 20439 Louetta Crossing Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
20439 Louetta Crossing Dr.
Last updated September 29 2019 at 9:58 AM

20439 Louetta Crossing Dr.

20439 Louetta Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

20439 Louetta Crossing Drive, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Tastefully updated, spacious 3-4BD/2BA home on prime corner lot in Louetta Glen. Archway details, formal dining/study, kitchen has 42 cabinets and breakfast bar, family room w/fireplace, expansive master suite includes sitting area that can be used as exercise room, home office or nursery, dual sink bath w/separate tub, two walk-in closets. Gorgeous new laminate wood floors in bedrooms and dining, ceramic tile throughout (no carpet!); freshly painted, 2 faux wood blinds, new fixtures, open floor plan w/dining area...great for entertaining. Easy access to major highways, shopping and entertainment in coveted Klein ISD. This updated home will not last!

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE3257068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20439 Louetta Crossing Dr. have any available units?
20439 Louetta Crossing Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 20439 Louetta Crossing Dr. have?
Some of 20439 Louetta Crossing Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20439 Louetta Crossing Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
20439 Louetta Crossing Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20439 Louetta Crossing Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20439 Louetta Crossing Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 20439 Louetta Crossing Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 20439 Louetta Crossing Dr. offers parking.
Does 20439 Louetta Crossing Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20439 Louetta Crossing Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20439 Louetta Crossing Dr. have a pool?
No, 20439 Louetta Crossing Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 20439 Louetta Crossing Dr. have accessible units?
No, 20439 Louetta Crossing Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 20439 Louetta Crossing Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20439 Louetta Crossing Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20439 Louetta Crossing Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20439 Louetta Crossing Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7 Riverway
7 Riverway
Houston, TX 77056
Broadstone Market Station
24002 Colonial Pkwy
Katy, TX 77493
2222 Smith
2222 Smith St
Houston, TX 77002
Income Restricted - Zollie Scales Manor
4001 Corder St
Houston, TX 77021
Sedona
14402 Pavilion Pt
Houston, TX 77083
Aliso Briar Forest
14698 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Tuscany Court Apartments
1901 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Cambria Cove
16350 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine