Last updated March 14 2020 at 10:58 AM

20414 Bishops Gate Lane

20414 Bishops Gate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20414 Bishops Gate Lane, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Charming Home Near Airport and Major Highways
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,221 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This r

(RLNE5483606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20414 Bishops Gate Lane have any available units?
20414 Bishops Gate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 20414 Bishops Gate Lane have?
Some of 20414 Bishops Gate Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20414 Bishops Gate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20414 Bishops Gate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20414 Bishops Gate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20414 Bishops Gate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 20414 Bishops Gate Lane offer parking?
No, 20414 Bishops Gate Lane does not offer parking.
Does 20414 Bishops Gate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20414 Bishops Gate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20414 Bishops Gate Lane have a pool?
Yes, 20414 Bishops Gate Lane has a pool.
Does 20414 Bishops Gate Lane have accessible units?
No, 20414 Bishops Gate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20414 Bishops Gate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20414 Bishops Gate Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20414 Bishops Gate Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20414 Bishops Gate Lane has units with air conditioning.
