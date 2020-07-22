All apartments in Harris County
20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive

20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full baths with 2 car attached garage. Gas rang, Master bedroom with separate tub and shower. Tile in most of the home.. Call me or your favorite agent for a showing. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive have any available units?
20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive have?
Some of 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
