Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:31 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive
20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive, Harris County, TX 77338
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full baths with 2 car attached garage. Gas rang, Master bedroom with separate tub and shower. Tile in most of the home.. Call me or your favorite agent for a showing. .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive have any available units?
20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive have?
Some of 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20410 Clydesdale Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hunter's Point Apartment Homes
12580 Piping Rock Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Grove at White Oak
1710 West T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Woodway Square Apartments
1200 Winrock Blvd
Houston, TX 77057
Country Club
17610 Cali Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Olympia at Willowick Park
3939 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77027
Clear Creek Landing
11717 Beamer Rd
Houston, TX 77089
The Ellis Apartments
5900 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77081
The Museum Tower
4899 Montrose Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Galveston, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Humble, TX
Stafford, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Atascocita, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Webster, TX
La Porte, TX
Seabrook, TX
Friendswood, TX
Deer Park, TX
Channelview, TX
Bellaire, TX
Brookshire, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Manvel, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine