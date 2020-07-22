All apartments in Harris County
20406 Oak Limb Court
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 PM

20406 Oak Limb Court

20406 Oak Limb Court · No Longer Available
20406 Oak Limb Court, Harris County, TX 77338

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20406 Oak Limb Court have any available units?
20406 Oak Limb Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 20406 Oak Limb Court currently offering any rent specials?
20406 Oak Limb Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20406 Oak Limb Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 20406 Oak Limb Court is pet friendly.
Does 20406 Oak Limb Court offer parking?
No, 20406 Oak Limb Court does not offer parking.
Does 20406 Oak Limb Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20406 Oak Limb Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20406 Oak Limb Court have a pool?
No, 20406 Oak Limb Court does not have a pool.
Does 20406 Oak Limb Court have accessible units?
No, 20406 Oak Limb Court does not have accessible units.
Does 20406 Oak Limb Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 20406 Oak Limb Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20406 Oak Limb Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 20406 Oak Limb Court does not have units with air conditioning.
