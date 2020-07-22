All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 20326 Peach Mountain Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
20326 Peach Mountain Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20326 Peach Mountain Lane

20326 Peach Mountain Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

20326 Peach Mountain Lane, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20326 Peach Mountain Lane have any available units?
20326 Peach Mountain Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 20326 Peach Mountain Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20326 Peach Mountain Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20326 Peach Mountain Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 20326 Peach Mountain Lane is pet friendly.
Does 20326 Peach Mountain Lane offer parking?
No, 20326 Peach Mountain Lane does not offer parking.
Does 20326 Peach Mountain Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20326 Peach Mountain Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20326 Peach Mountain Lane have a pool?
No, 20326 Peach Mountain Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20326 Peach Mountain Lane have accessible units?
No, 20326 Peach Mountain Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20326 Peach Mountain Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 20326 Peach Mountain Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20326 Peach Mountain Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20326 Peach Mountain Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highline Urban Lofts
25222 Northwest Frwy
Jersey Village, TX 77429
San Remo
1502 Partnership Way
Houston, TX 77449
Lakeside
9550 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
420 W. Alabama
420 West Alabama Street
Houston, TX 77006
Casa Rosa
5555 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77091
The Driscoll at River Oaks
1958 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St
La Porte, TX 77571
Pine Forest Park
5355 Deep Forest Drive
Houston, TX 77092

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine