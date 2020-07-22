20215 Galena Falls Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated ceiling fan game room carpet

2 story home with 4 Bed 2.5 Bath in Tomball! Beautiful Kitchen w/ Granite counter tops, upgraded carpet and tile. Ceiling fans in family game room and all bedrooms. Bathroom had his and her double sinks. Covered patio and full sprinkler system!