20215 Galena Falls Dr
Last updated April 2 2019 at 5:01 PM

20215 Galena Falls Dr

20215 Galena Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

20215 Galena Falls Drive, Harris County, TX 77375

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
ceiling fan
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
2 story home with 4 Bed 2.5 Bath in Tomball! Beautiful Kitchen w/ Granite counter tops, upgraded carpet and tile. Ceiling fans in family game room and all bedrooms. Bathroom had his and her double sinks. Covered patio and full sprinkler system!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20215 Galena Falls Dr have any available units?
20215 Galena Falls Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 20215 Galena Falls Dr have?
Some of 20215 Galena Falls Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20215 Galena Falls Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20215 Galena Falls Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20215 Galena Falls Dr pet-friendly?
No, 20215 Galena Falls Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 20215 Galena Falls Dr offer parking?
No, 20215 Galena Falls Dr does not offer parking.
Does 20215 Galena Falls Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20215 Galena Falls Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20215 Galena Falls Dr have a pool?
No, 20215 Galena Falls Dr does not have a pool.
Does 20215 Galena Falls Dr have accessible units?
No, 20215 Galena Falls Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20215 Galena Falls Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 20215 Galena Falls Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20215 Galena Falls Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 20215 Galena Falls Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
