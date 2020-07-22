20215 Galena Falls Dr

2 story home with 4 Bed 2.5 Bath in Tomball! Beautiful Kitchen w/ Granite counter tops, upgraded carpet and tile. Ceiling fans in family game room and all bedrooms. Bathroom had his and her double sinks. Covered patio and full sprinkler system!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
