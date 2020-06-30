All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 2011 Wineberry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
2011 Wineberry Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2011 Wineberry Drive

2011 Wineberry Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2011 Wineberry Ct, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4286230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Wineberry Drive have any available units?
2011 Wineberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 2011 Wineberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Wineberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Wineberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2011 Wineberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 2011 Wineberry Drive offer parking?
No, 2011 Wineberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2011 Wineberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 Wineberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Wineberry Drive have a pool?
No, 2011 Wineberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2011 Wineberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 2011 Wineberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 Wineberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2011 Wineberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2011 Wineberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2011 Wineberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Memorial Hills
4200 Scotland St
Houston, TX 77007
Barringer Square
623 Barringer Ln
Webster, TX 77598
Watermarke Apartment Homes
9404 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Park 610 Apartment Homes
2701 W Bellfort St
Houston, TX 77054
Ascot Court
10910 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Stoney Brook Apartments
2717 Stoney Brook Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Augusta Meadows
24215 Kuykendahl Rd
Tomball, TX 77375
The Standard in the Heights
601 Waverly Street
Houston, TX 77007

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine