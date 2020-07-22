All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 20030 Appaloosa Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
20030 Appaloosa Ridge Drive
Last updated May 25 2019 at 1:52 AM

20030 Appaloosa Ridge Drive

20030 Appaloosa Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

20030 Appaloosa Ridge Drive, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,544 sf home is located in Humble,TX. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20030 Appaloosa Ridge Drive have any available units?
20030 Appaloosa Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 20030 Appaloosa Ridge Drive have?
Some of 20030 Appaloosa Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20030 Appaloosa Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20030 Appaloosa Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20030 Appaloosa Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20030 Appaloosa Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20030 Appaloosa Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20030 Appaloosa Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 20030 Appaloosa Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20030 Appaloosa Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20030 Appaloosa Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 20030 Appaloosa Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20030 Appaloosa Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 20030 Appaloosa Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20030 Appaloosa Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20030 Appaloosa Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20030 Appaloosa Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20030 Appaloosa Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal Falls
10950 Westbrae Pky
Houston, TX 77031
1901 Richmond Ave
1901 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77098
Latitude 2976
201 Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Allen House
3433 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Sunswept Townhomes
12247 Sunset Meadow
Houston, TX 77035
The Plaza at San Jacinto
3331 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571
1903 Portsmouth St
1903 Portsmouth St
Houston, TX 77098
Brisa at Shadowlake
2840 Shadowbriar Dr
Houston, TX 77082

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine