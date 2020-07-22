All apartments in Harris County
Last updated October 19 2019 at 11:37 AM

20022 Cottonglade Lane

20022 Cottonglade Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20022 Cottonglade Lane, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
range
Beautiful Home in Humble
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,520 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5188744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20022 Cottonglade Lane have any available units?
20022 Cottonglade Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 20022 Cottonglade Lane have?
Some of 20022 Cottonglade Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20022 Cottonglade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20022 Cottonglade Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20022 Cottonglade Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 20022 Cottonglade Lane is pet friendly.
Does 20022 Cottonglade Lane offer parking?
No, 20022 Cottonglade Lane does not offer parking.
Does 20022 Cottonglade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20022 Cottonglade Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20022 Cottonglade Lane have a pool?
Yes, 20022 Cottonglade Lane has a pool.
Does 20022 Cottonglade Lane have accessible units?
No, 20022 Cottonglade Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20022 Cottonglade Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20022 Cottonglade Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20022 Cottonglade Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20022 Cottonglade Lane has units with air conditioning.
