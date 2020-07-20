Rent Calculator
All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 19915 Mason Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Harris County, TX
19915 Mason Creek Drive
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:17 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
19915 Mason Creek Drive
19915 Mason Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
19915 Mason Creek Drive, Harris County, TX 77449
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19915 Mason Creek Drive have any available units?
19915 Mason Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 19915 Mason Creek Drive have?
Some of 19915 Mason Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 19915 Mason Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19915 Mason Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19915 Mason Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19915 Mason Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 19915 Mason Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19915 Mason Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 19915 Mason Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19915 Mason Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19915 Mason Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 19915 Mason Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19915 Mason Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 19915 Mason Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19915 Mason Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19915 Mason Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19915 Mason Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19915 Mason Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
