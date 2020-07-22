Rent Calculator
19830 Crested Hill Lane
19830 Crested Hill Lane
19830 Crested Hill Lane
No Longer Available
Location
19830 Crested Hill Lane, Harris County, TX 77433
Amenities
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 STORY, BREAKFAST AREA, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, MINI-BLINDS, FENCED YARD ** ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED **
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19830 Crested Hill Lane have any available units?
19830 Crested Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 19830 Crested Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19830 Crested Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19830 Crested Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19830 Crested Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 19830 Crested Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19830 Crested Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 19830 Crested Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19830 Crested Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19830 Crested Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 19830 Crested Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19830 Crested Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 19830 Crested Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19830 Crested Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19830 Crested Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19830 Crested Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19830 Crested Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
