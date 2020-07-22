All apartments in Harris County
19823 Crested Hill Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19823 Crested Hill Lane

19823 Crested Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19823 Crested Hill Lane, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,414 sf home is located in Cypress, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19823 Crested Hill Lane have any available units?
19823 Crested Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 19823 Crested Hill Lane have?
Some of 19823 Crested Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19823 Crested Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19823 Crested Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19823 Crested Hill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19823 Crested Hill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19823 Crested Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19823 Crested Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 19823 Crested Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19823 Crested Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19823 Crested Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 19823 Crested Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19823 Crested Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 19823 Crested Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19823 Crested Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19823 Crested Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19823 Crested Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19823 Crested Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
