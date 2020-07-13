NICE LEASE HOME IN TOMBALL - ABSOLUTELY BREATHTAKING 1 STORY DESIGNER DREAM!!! FABULOUS OPEN DINING! STUNNING WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS! HUGE FAMILY MASTER SUITE FEATURES HUGE WALK IN CLOSESTS AND LUXURIOUS BATH WITH GARDEN TUB/SHOWER. LARGE SECONDARY BEDROOMS. TRANQUIL BACKYARD W/ GREAT PATIO
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19802 ROCKY SHORES DR have any available units?
19802 ROCKY SHORES DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 19802 ROCKY SHORES DR have?
Some of 19802 ROCKY SHORES DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19802 ROCKY SHORES DR currently offering any rent specials?
19802 ROCKY SHORES DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19802 ROCKY SHORES DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 19802 ROCKY SHORES DR is pet friendly.
Does 19802 ROCKY SHORES DR offer parking?
No, 19802 ROCKY SHORES DR does not offer parking.
Does 19802 ROCKY SHORES DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19802 ROCKY SHORES DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19802 ROCKY SHORES DR have a pool?
No, 19802 ROCKY SHORES DR does not have a pool.
Does 19802 ROCKY SHORES DR have accessible units?
No, 19802 ROCKY SHORES DR does not have accessible units.
Does 19802 ROCKY SHORES DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 19802 ROCKY SHORES DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19802 ROCKY SHORES DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 19802 ROCKY SHORES DR does not have units with air conditioning.