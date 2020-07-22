All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 29 2019 at 7:35 AM

19738 Shinnery Ridge Ct

19738 Shinnery Ridge Ct · No Longer Available
Location

19738 Shinnery Ridge Ct, Harris County, TX 77429

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful new build! Never been lived in David Weekly home in Bridgeland in the Cypress area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19738 Shinnery Ridge Ct have any available units?
19738 Shinnery Ridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 19738 Shinnery Ridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
19738 Shinnery Ridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19738 Shinnery Ridge Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 19738 Shinnery Ridge Ct is pet friendly.
Does 19738 Shinnery Ridge Ct offer parking?
No, 19738 Shinnery Ridge Ct does not offer parking.
Does 19738 Shinnery Ridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19738 Shinnery Ridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19738 Shinnery Ridge Ct have a pool?
No, 19738 Shinnery Ridge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 19738 Shinnery Ridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 19738 Shinnery Ridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 19738 Shinnery Ridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 19738 Shinnery Ridge Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19738 Shinnery Ridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 19738 Shinnery Ridge Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
