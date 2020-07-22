All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 19710 River Pointe Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
19710 River Pointe Lane
Last updated October 16 2019 at 11:58 AM

19710 River Pointe Lane

19710 River Pointe Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19710 River Pointe Lane, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that comes with 1555 SqFt of living space. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALProperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19710 River Pointe Lane have any available units?
19710 River Pointe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 19710 River Pointe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19710 River Pointe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19710 River Pointe Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19710 River Pointe Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19710 River Pointe Lane offer parking?
No, 19710 River Pointe Lane does not offer parking.
Does 19710 River Pointe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19710 River Pointe Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19710 River Pointe Lane have a pool?
No, 19710 River Pointe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19710 River Pointe Lane have accessible units?
No, 19710 River Pointe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19710 River Pointe Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19710 River Pointe Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19710 River Pointe Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19710 River Pointe Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan 5151
5151 Hidalgo St
Houston, TX 77056
Dominion Post Oak
2323 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
The Avenues at Northpointe
11740 Northpointe Blvd
Tomball, TX 77377
Block at Montrose
1528 California St
Houston, TX 77006
Serena Grove
17630 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Timber Walk Apartments
5635 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Windchase Hamlet Apartments
3233 Windchase Blvd
Houston, TX 77082
Pearl Woodlake
2033 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77063

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine