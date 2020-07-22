All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 19619 Teller Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
19619 Teller Blvd
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:36 AM

19619 Teller Blvd

19619 Teller Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19619 Teller Boulevard, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
hot tub
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
Wonderful home in Devonshire Woods!! Corner lot, plenty of room and a hot tub. New carpet and freshly painted walls. This home DID NOT flood during harvey. Three bedrooms upstairs and master down

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19619 Teller Blvd have any available units?
19619 Teller Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 19619 Teller Blvd have?
Some of 19619 Teller Blvd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19619 Teller Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
19619 Teller Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19619 Teller Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 19619 Teller Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 19619 Teller Blvd offer parking?
No, 19619 Teller Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 19619 Teller Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19619 Teller Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19619 Teller Blvd have a pool?
No, 19619 Teller Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 19619 Teller Blvd have accessible units?
No, 19619 Teller Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 19619 Teller Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19619 Teller Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 19619 Teller Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 19619 Teller Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fountains at Champion
14827 Mittlestedt Champions Road
Houston, TX 77069
Oaks of Westchase
2851 Wallingford Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Woodlake On The Bayou
9449 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Abbey at Champions
14101 Walters Rd
Houston, TX 77014
Residence At The Heights
611 W Cavalcade St
Houston, TX 77009
West Brook
10990 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
22Hundred
2200 North Sam Houston Parkway E
Houston, TX 77038
Bellaire Wood Apartments
5414 Elm St
Houston, TX 77081

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine