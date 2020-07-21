All apartments in Harris County
Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:05 AM

19610 Cypriate Trl

19610 Cypriate Trail · No Longer Available
Location

19610 Cypriate Trail, Harris County, TX 77429

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely single-level home is 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, with an open floor plan with high ceilings, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, equipped with a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, a microwave and garbage disposal, lots of cabinets for storage, washer and dryer, air- conditioner, gas heating system, carpet and laminate flooring and a garage compliment this lovely unit.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5765977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

