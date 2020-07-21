19610 Cypriate Trl

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely single-level home is 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, with an open floor plan with high ceilings, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, equipped with a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, a microwave and garbage disposal, lots of cabinets for storage, washer and dryer, air- conditioner, gas heating system, carpet and laminate flooring and a garage compliment this lovely unit.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5765977)