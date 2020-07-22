All apartments in Harris County
Last updated April 18 2019 at 7:59 AM

19530 Dry Canyon Court

19530 Dry Canyon Court · No Longer Available
Location

19530 Dry Canyon Court, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Blakeford floorplan is a dynamite 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19530 Dry Canyon Court have any available units?
19530 Dry Canyon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 19530 Dry Canyon Court currently offering any rent specials?
19530 Dry Canyon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19530 Dry Canyon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 19530 Dry Canyon Court is pet friendly.
Does 19530 Dry Canyon Court offer parking?
Yes, 19530 Dry Canyon Court offers parking.
Does 19530 Dry Canyon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19530 Dry Canyon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19530 Dry Canyon Court have a pool?
No, 19530 Dry Canyon Court does not have a pool.
Does 19530 Dry Canyon Court have accessible units?
No, 19530 Dry Canyon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 19530 Dry Canyon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 19530 Dry Canyon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19530 Dry Canyon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 19530 Dry Canyon Court does not have units with air conditioning.
