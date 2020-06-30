All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 19523 Enchanted Grove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
19523 Enchanted Grove Drive
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:18 AM

19523 Enchanted Grove Drive

19523 Enchanted Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19523 Enchanted Grove Drive, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19523 Enchanted Grove Drive have any available units?
19523 Enchanted Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 19523 Enchanted Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19523 Enchanted Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19523 Enchanted Grove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19523 Enchanted Grove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19523 Enchanted Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19523 Enchanted Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 19523 Enchanted Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19523 Enchanted Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19523 Enchanted Grove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19523 Enchanted Grove Drive has a pool.
Does 19523 Enchanted Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 19523 Enchanted Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19523 Enchanted Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19523 Enchanted Grove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19523 Enchanted Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19523 Enchanted Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrington at Barker Cypress
7202 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77433
Old Farm Apartments
2500 Old Farm Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Lincoln Medical Center
7200 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77054
2201 Driscoll
2201 Driscoll Street
Houston, TX 77019
Holden Heights
525 W 24th St
Houston, TX 77008
Falls at Eagle Creek
9702 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
Humble, TX 77396
Parkside Grand Parkway
1226 W Grand Pkwy S
Katy, TX 77494
Town Center
2727 Bens Branch Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine