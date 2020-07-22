All apartments in Harris County
Last updated May 3 2019 at 5:14 PM

19515 Country Breeze Court

19515 Country Breeze Ct · No Longer Available
Location

19515 Country Breeze Ct, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car, home on a cul-de-sac street! Open concept floor plan, with spacious bedrooms. 18 inch tile floors from the front door through out. Kitchen fetures stainless steel appliances, 42'' cabinets and large granite island, great for entertaining! PRIVATE MASTER SUITE w/ walk-in closet,his and her sinks, separate tub & shower. Sprinkler system. Great location, Beautiful neighborhood pool, community center & tennis courts. Zoned for the HIGHLY ACCLAIMED KLEIN ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19515 Country Breeze Court have any available units?
19515 Country Breeze Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 19515 Country Breeze Court have?
Some of 19515 Country Breeze Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19515 Country Breeze Court currently offering any rent specials?
19515 Country Breeze Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19515 Country Breeze Court pet-friendly?
No, 19515 Country Breeze Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 19515 Country Breeze Court offer parking?
Yes, 19515 Country Breeze Court offers parking.
Does 19515 Country Breeze Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19515 Country Breeze Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19515 Country Breeze Court have a pool?
Yes, 19515 Country Breeze Court has a pool.
Does 19515 Country Breeze Court have accessible units?
No, 19515 Country Breeze Court does not have accessible units.
Does 19515 Country Breeze Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19515 Country Breeze Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 19515 Country Breeze Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 19515 Country Breeze Court does not have units with air conditioning.
