19515 Country Breeze Court

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car, home on a cul-de-sac street! Open concept floor plan, with spacious bedrooms. 18 inch tile floors from the front door through out. Kitchen fetures stainless steel appliances, 42'' cabinets and large granite island, great for entertaining! PRIVATE MASTER SUITE w/ walk-in closet,his and her sinks, separate tub & shower. Sprinkler system. Great location, Beautiful neighborhood pool, community center & tennis courts. Zoned for the HIGHLY ACCLAIMED KLEIN ISD