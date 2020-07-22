19511 Lake Fork Ct Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fabulous 1.5 story with a heated pool across from the lake. The high ceilings and very open floor plan make this home feel very spacious while filling the family needs. Great windows bring the natural light inside this home. All bedrooms are on first floor with an oversized bonus room with full bathroom and large closet on the second floor. Custom cabinets in the large utility room and the 3 car garage. Hardwoods and tile throughout the first floor and new carpet *2019 per seller, on the second floor. The back yard is to die for.... minimalistic heated pool and lots of covered patio space in addition to the large side yard for extra play equipment or the gardening enthusiastic. One of the three garages opens to the back yard for easy housing of all your bigger toys.