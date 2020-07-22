All apartments in Harris County
19511 Lake Fork Ct Court
19511 Lake Fork Ct Court

19511 Lake Fork Court · No Longer Available
19511 Lake Fork Court, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Fabulous 1.5 story with a heated pool across from the lake. The high ceilings and very open floor plan make this home feel very spacious while filling the family needs. Great windows bring the natural light inside this home. All bedrooms are on first floor with an oversized bonus room with full bathroom and large closet on the second floor. Custom cabinets in the large utility room and the 3 car garage. Hardwoods and tile throughout the first floor and new carpet *2019 per seller, on the second floor. The back yard is to die for.... minimalistic heated pool and lots of covered patio space in addition to the large side yard for extra play equipment or the gardening enthusiastic. One of the three garages opens to the back yard for easy housing of all your bigger toys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19511 Lake Fork Ct Court have any available units?
19511 Lake Fork Ct Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 19511 Lake Fork Ct Court have?
Some of 19511 Lake Fork Ct Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19511 Lake Fork Ct Court currently offering any rent specials?
19511 Lake Fork Ct Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19511 Lake Fork Ct Court pet-friendly?
No, 19511 Lake Fork Ct Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 19511 Lake Fork Ct Court offer parking?
Yes, 19511 Lake Fork Ct Court offers parking.
Does 19511 Lake Fork Ct Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19511 Lake Fork Ct Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19511 Lake Fork Ct Court have a pool?
Yes, 19511 Lake Fork Ct Court has a pool.
Does 19511 Lake Fork Ct Court have accessible units?
No, 19511 Lake Fork Ct Court does not have accessible units.
Does 19511 Lake Fork Ct Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19511 Lake Fork Ct Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 19511 Lake Fork Ct Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 19511 Lake Fork Ct Court does not have units with air conditioning.
