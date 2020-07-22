All apartments in Harris County
19434 Dry Canyon Court
Last updated March 28 2019 at 8:50 AM

19434 Dry Canyon Court

19434 Dry Canyon Court · No Longer Available
Location

19434 Dry Canyon Court, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19434 Dry Canyon Court have any available units?
19434 Dry Canyon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 19434 Dry Canyon Court currently offering any rent specials?
19434 Dry Canyon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19434 Dry Canyon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 19434 Dry Canyon Court is pet friendly.
Does 19434 Dry Canyon Court offer parking?
Yes, 19434 Dry Canyon Court offers parking.
Does 19434 Dry Canyon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19434 Dry Canyon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19434 Dry Canyon Court have a pool?
No, 19434 Dry Canyon Court does not have a pool.
Does 19434 Dry Canyon Court have accessible units?
No, 19434 Dry Canyon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 19434 Dry Canyon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 19434 Dry Canyon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19434 Dry Canyon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 19434 Dry Canyon Court does not have units with air conditioning.
