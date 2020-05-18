All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 19403 Plantation Maple Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
19403 Plantation Maple Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19403 Plantation Maple Drive

19403 Plantation Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19403 Plantation Maple Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Blakeford floorplan is a dynamite 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19403 Plantation Maple Drive have any available units?
19403 Plantation Maple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 19403 Plantation Maple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19403 Plantation Maple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19403 Plantation Maple Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19403 Plantation Maple Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19403 Plantation Maple Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19403 Plantation Maple Drive offers parking.
Does 19403 Plantation Maple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19403 Plantation Maple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19403 Plantation Maple Drive have a pool?
No, 19403 Plantation Maple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19403 Plantation Maple Drive have accessible units?
No, 19403 Plantation Maple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19403 Plantation Maple Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19403 Plantation Maple Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19403 Plantation Maple Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19403 Plantation Maple Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Asheville at Spring Branch
10800 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Deerwood Apartments
5800 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Braesmanor
8715 Timberside Drive
Houston, TX 77025
San Antigua
15300 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Heights West End
4020 Koehler St
Houston, TX 77007
Creole on Yorktown
2400 Yorktown St
Houston, TX 77056
Stoney Brook Apartments
2717 Stoney Brook Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Parkside Grand Parkway
1226 W Grand Pkwy S
Katy, TX 77494

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine