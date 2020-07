Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Beautiful New Construction home in Bridgeland master planned community! High ceilings at entry and living room. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Plenty of cabinet space as well. The master suite is spacious and master bath comes with walk-in closet, walk-in shower and garden tub. Washer and Dryer are included. Stop by and see today!