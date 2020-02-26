1915 Louetta Lee Drive

Amenities
Available now, this 3/2 in Spring is close to 45N, 99 the Beltway, major shopping, schools and entertainment venues! New carpet was installed 8 months ago, house comes with washer/dryer, stainless steel fridge with icemaker, microwave and gas stove! Formal dining or study room, living room features a gas log fireplace, roomy bedrooms and a nice sized backyard. Master bath has a jetted spa tub and separate shower! *Small pets considered $250 non refundable deposit, $25/mo pet rent. Call to do a show n go! Min criteria: 575+ credit score, no evictions or broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income. *No Section 8