1915 Louetta Lee Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool hot tub pet friendly

Available now, this 3/2 in Spring is close to 45N, 99 the Beltway, major shopping, schools and entertainment venues! New carpet was installed 8 months ago, house comes with washer/dryer, stainless steel fridge with icemaker, microwave and gas stove! Formal dining or study room, living room features a gas log fireplace, roomy bedrooms and a nice sized backyard. Master bath has a jetted spa tub and separate shower! *Small pets considered $250 non refundable deposit, $25/mo pet rent. Call to do a show n go! Min criteria: 575+ credit score, no evictions or broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income. *No Section 8