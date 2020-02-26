All apartments in Harris County
Last updated August 15 2019

1915 Louetta Lee Drive

1915 Louetta Lee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1915 Louetta Lee Drive, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
Available now, this 3/2 in Spring is close to 45N, 99 the Beltway, major shopping, schools and entertainment venues! New carpet was installed 8 months ago, house comes with washer/dryer, stainless steel fridge with icemaker, microwave and gas stove! Formal dining or study room, living room features a gas log fireplace, roomy bedrooms and a nice sized backyard. Master bath has a jetted spa tub and separate shower! *Small pets considered $250 non refundable deposit, $25/mo pet rent. Call to do a show n go! Min criteria: 575+ credit score, no evictions or broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income. *No Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 Louetta Lee Drive have any available units?
1915 Louetta Lee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1915 Louetta Lee Drive have?
Some of 1915 Louetta Lee Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 Louetta Lee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1915 Louetta Lee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 Louetta Lee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 Louetta Lee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1915 Louetta Lee Drive offer parking?
No, 1915 Louetta Lee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1915 Louetta Lee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1915 Louetta Lee Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 Louetta Lee Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1915 Louetta Lee Drive has a pool.
Does 1915 Louetta Lee Drive have accessible units?
No, 1915 Louetta Lee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 Louetta Lee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 Louetta Lee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1915 Louetta Lee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1915 Louetta Lee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
