19043 Treviso Terrace Ln
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:36 AM

19043 Treviso Terrace Ln

19043 Treviso Terrace Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19043 Treviso Terrace Lane, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19043 Treviso Terrace Ln have any available units?
19043 Treviso Terrace Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 19043 Treviso Terrace Ln have?
Some of 19043 Treviso Terrace Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19043 Treviso Terrace Ln currently offering any rent specials?
19043 Treviso Terrace Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19043 Treviso Terrace Ln pet-friendly?
No, 19043 Treviso Terrace Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 19043 Treviso Terrace Ln offer parking?
Yes, 19043 Treviso Terrace Ln offers parking.
Does 19043 Treviso Terrace Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19043 Treviso Terrace Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19043 Treviso Terrace Ln have a pool?
No, 19043 Treviso Terrace Ln does not have a pool.
Does 19043 Treviso Terrace Ln have accessible units?
No, 19043 Treviso Terrace Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 19043 Treviso Terrace Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19043 Treviso Terrace Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 19043 Treviso Terrace Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 19043 Treviso Terrace Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
