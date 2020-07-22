Rent Calculator
Harris County, TX
1903 Kelliwood Trails Drive
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:41 PM
1903 Kelliwood Trails Drive
1903 Kelliwood Trails Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1903 Kelliwood Trails Drive, Harris County, TX 77450
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Fridge included. Stainless steel appliances, Granite, Come and see it for yourself! Easy access to 99 and I 10. Great schools. This is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1903 Kelliwood Trails Drive have any available units?
1903 Kelliwood Trails Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 1903 Kelliwood Trails Drive have?
Some of 1903 Kelliwood Trails Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 1903 Kelliwood Trails Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Kelliwood Trails Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Kelliwood Trails Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1903 Kelliwood Trails Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 1903 Kelliwood Trails Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1903 Kelliwood Trails Drive offers parking.
Does 1903 Kelliwood Trails Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1903 Kelliwood Trails Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Kelliwood Trails Drive have a pool?
No, 1903 Kelliwood Trails Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1903 Kelliwood Trails Drive have accessible units?
No, 1903 Kelliwood Trails Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Kelliwood Trails Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1903 Kelliwood Trails Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1903 Kelliwood Trails Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1903 Kelliwood Trails Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
